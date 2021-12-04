7 vehicle accident reported on Highway 19

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A seven-vehicle accident happened Friday night on Highway 19 in Lee County, according to Lewis Harris, Lee County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy.

The accident happened at Highway 19 South and Canuga Drive.

Harris said several people were injured and there were no deaths.

Traffic is moving slowly in the area.

The Georgia State Patrol is working the accident.

