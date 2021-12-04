Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

7 vehicle accident reported on Highway 19

The accident happened on Highway 19 in Lee County.
The accident happened on Highway 19 in Lee County.(Cleared)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A seven-vehicle accident happened Friday night on Highway 19 in Lee County, according to Lewis Harris, Lee County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy.

The accident happened at Highway 19 South and Canuga Drive.

Harris said several people were injured and there were no deaths.

Traffic is moving slowly in the area.

The Georgia State Patrol is working the accident.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
Police looking for 2 suspects involved in fatal Albany shooting, victim identified
Shawanda Mathis, wanted by APD for malice murder
Albany police on the hunt for woman with murder warrant
APD searching for 2 missing juveniles
APD searching for missing juvenile
Bobby Fleming, missing runaway teen
Albany police looking for missing teen
Ben Hill County
Ben Hill Co. deputy-involved shooting under investigation

Latest News

A family member said the house is a total loss.
House fire reported in Worth Co.
WALB
Health officials: Omicron a cause for concern, vigilance not panic - clipped version
All items are on sale on Saturday.
Albany business owner closing down Saturday
The health department said the person recently traveled from South Africa and was in Georgia...
Ga. resident tests positive for omicron variant