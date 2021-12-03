Week 16: Friday night football scores, schedules

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We are down to the final four in each classification. So if you win tonight and date to Atlanta is in the cards. In Ocilla, the trip has become a yearly expectation. The Indians are back-to-back champs within single-A Public and looking for that three-peat here in 2021. Tonight playing host to Wilcox County who is back in the semifinals for the first time since 2012. And the Pats will be looking to do something tonight that they haven’t done since that same year and that is beat Irwin and that is why this big game is our Week 16 Game of the Week.

Game of the Week

Wilcox Co @ Irwin County

GHSA

GISA

Brentwood @ Terrell Academy

