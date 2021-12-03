Ask the Expert
Unseasonably warm and dry a few more days

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A rather tranquil weather pattern with spring-like 70s and abundant sunshine across SGA Thursday. Tonight another chilly one as lows drop into the mid-upper 40s. Patchy morning fog gives way to a sun/cloud mix and warm mid-upper 70s Friday.

The early December warmth holds through the weekend. Foggy Saturday morning then mostly sunny with warm mid-upper 70s through the afternoon. Sunday remains dry as clouds increase ahead of cold front sliding east. Rain chances return Monday afternoon into early evening. Behind the front slightly cooler air briefly drops temps back to average Tuesday. Stronger front midweek arrives with another round of rain while temperatures rise above average once again.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

