Thomasville Bulldogs are one step closer to their ultimate goal

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Bulldogs look to defend the Diamond ‘T’ one more time this season.

Friday night, the Bulldogs are playing host to Callaway in the final four. As Head Coach Zach Grage puts it, it’s all about the Dawgs in this redemption game.

“Inside these four walls, I think our kids have done a really good job and our coaches have done a good job on continuing to stay focused on Thomasville,” said Grage.

The Thomasville Bulldogs routed the number one ranked team inside 2-A in the quarter-finals.

Defeating Rabun County put them one step closer to reaching their ultimate goal of returning the title trophy to Rose City for the first time since 1988.

Grage added, “We have the 1-0 deal. It’s been our big focus all year. We focus on every day and every rep, but I think it’s still important to focus on the end goal. I think you got to worry about what’s down the road. I think you have to have that end goal in sight.”

The 12-1 Bulldogs are sporting their best defense in the six years Zach Grage has been head coach.

He’ll also tell you, he’s a coach that likes to throw the ball. But this 2021 team has found a new identity in the run game.

“We’ve kind of just fit into the expectations of the season and hopefully that can get us through this game 14 humps that we’ve been struggling with, said Grage.

What’s propelled this team to the semi-finals, is their *unique* mentality.

“We’ve challenged our kids to be Zaxby’s,” said Grage.

Grage added, “You know when you go to Zaxby’s you’re getting chicken, you’re not getting a hamburger. But you can get it fried or grilled or different sauces. our scheme is going to be simple and we’re going to try to be really good at the simple things.”

But the secret sauce may be Veteran’s Memorial Stadium on Friday nights.

“I don’t know how many points it provides to us, but it provides a lot. And it’s something that you can’t look past. Anybody that says that the fans don’t matter and the atmosphere doesn’t matter hasn’t been out here. I just think they might be pumping their kids up that, ‘Hey it’s still just a neutral sight.’ It’s not,” said Grage.

“I used to maybe compare and contrast it, it is the best atmosphere in high school football, I’ll put it in the country,” Grage exclaimed.

