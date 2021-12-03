Team of the Week: Terrell Academy

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) -The Terrell Academy Eagles return to the title game after taking down the top team in region 2-A inside the GISA.

For the first time since 2018, the Eagles are one win away from winning it all.

That’s why they’re our team of the week

Edmund Burke’s defense hadn’t given up more than 38 points in a single game all season.

Then comes Terrell Academy who puts 41 on the Spartans en route to a lopsided 41-20 victory. Now, the region 1-2a champs has secured their 10th all-time finals appearance.

Head Coach Bill Murdock said they played their most complete game against EBA. This is crucial as the Eagles prepare for Brentwood in the state championship game.

”Lawrence [Carpenter] has thrown the ball well all year, he’s played super for us at quarterback. He’s thrown for 2,700 yards and probably 41 touchdowns and you can’t ask for much more than that. Our offensive line has done a great job blocking and we got receivers and he’s really excelled. We’ve got a great team concept. As I said, they love each other and the coaches and just have a good time,’ said Murdock.

Now, the Eagles have shifted their focus to the title game.“We’re playing Brentwood and they’re very good and they’re ranked number one in the state and we’re ranked number two. I’ve heard all year that they’re better than us and we’re going to see,” Murdock added.

The Eagles and the War Eagles meet Friday at 4:00 pm at Mercer University.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.