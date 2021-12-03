Player of the Week: Omari Arnold

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - It’s Wednesday and it’s time to highlight our Player of the Week.

After a thrilling week 15 that boasted the third round of the playoffs, this week’s Player of the Week features Omari Arnold of the Brooks County Trojans.

The senior was instrumental in his teams elite eight win on the road at Warren County, the future division one back racked up 28 carries and 249 yards and managed to find the end zone five times.

The win, number 10 for the Trojans this year and they are now just two wins away from the programs first state title since 1994.

For Arnold, this final season is all about returning to Atlanta and getting the job done and the senior knows he wants to do whatever he can to help his team bring a title back to Quitman.

“It’s a big role because a lot of people on this team look up to me and I just go out there and make sure that I play good, make sure, the young people that look up to me are inspired and stuff like that.,” said Arnold. “We done been up there two years and the results weren’t good so we are looking to go up there a third year and come back with a win, have that parade, everybody here, we are going to go up there and try to handle business.”

To get back to Atlanta, Brooks County will have to go on the road and defeat Metter on Friday night.

