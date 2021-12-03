Play of the Week: Terrell Academy Touchdown

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - The Week 15 play of the week features Terrell Academy!

Eagles hosted Edmund Burke in the final four and were dominating early.

Then comes this play by quarterback Lawrence Carpenter. Number 10 drops back, heaves it downfield and finds Luke Addison in space.

Addison does the rest and waltzes in for a touchdown.

That play was a big part of the Eagles big-time 41-20 victory. Now they’re Macon bound for the title game for the first time since 2018.

