Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Play of the Week: Terrell Academy Touchdown

Terrell Academy Eagles ahead of final four game
Terrell Academy Eagles ahead of final four game(Source: WALB)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - The Week 15 play of the week features Terrell Academy!

Eagles hosted Edmund Burke in the final four and were dominating early.

Then comes this play by quarterback Lawrence Carpenter. Number 10 drops back, heaves it downfield and finds Luke Addison in space.

Addison does the rest and waltzes in for a touchdown.

That play was a big part of the Eagles big-time 41-20 victory. Now they’re Macon bound for the title game for the first time since 2018.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
Police looking for 2 suspects involved in fatal Albany shooting, victim identified
Shawanda Mathis, wanted by APD for malice murder
Albany police on the hunt for woman with murder warrant
APD searching for 2 missing juveniles
APD searching for missing juvenile
Ben Hill County
Ben Hill Co. deputy-involved shooting under investigation
Bobby Fleming, missing runaway teen
Albany police looking for missing teen

Latest News

Team of the Week: Terrell Academy
Team of the Week: Terrell Academy
The Week 15 Coach of the Week is Zach Grage of the Thomasville Bulldogs.
Coach of the Week: Zach Grage
WALB
Coach of the Week: Zach Grage
WALB
Player of the Week: Omari Arnold