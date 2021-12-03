Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Health officials: Omicron a cause for concern, vigilgence not panic

COVID-19 Omicron Variant
COVID-19 Omicron Variant(Credit: KALB)
By Emileigh Forrester
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - U.S. health officials have confirmed a handful of cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. None are in Georgia, but testing for omicron is happening here.

Public Health officials said every positive COVID-19 test done through them is also being tested for the Omicron variant.

“And so if we have it in South West Georgia, we’re going to know about it,” Dr. Charles Ruis, Southwest Health District director, said.

Ruis said there is still a lot unknown about this strain.

“This is a very similar scenario that we were in when the Delta variant was first discovered,” Ruis said. “At that time, we didn’t know what the future would bring and it’s true now for Omicron.”

That includes how severe this variant can be or how effective the vaccines are against it.

“The time will tell,” Ruis said.

Health officials, including those at Phoebe, continue to say there’s no need to panic at this point. But, they are getting ready.

“Even before they called it on Omicron,” said Dr. Dianna Grant, Phoebe Putney Health System chief medical officer. “We were preparing.”

Grant said they are continuing to assess the situation.

“We continue to have our, not daily huddles. But we definitely have it once or twice a week. But we do an inventory of our staffing we do an inventory of our supplies on hand,” Grant said.

Doctors said instead of panicking, we should stay aware.

“We all need to know that there’s a new variant and we want to listen to the news and be careful. Especially those of us who are chronically ill with heart disease, lung disease, or diabetes, for morbidly obese people,” Ruis said.

And as research continues, officials said we should continue taking precautions for COVID in general.

“This is the time to be careful even though the number of new cases in the community is relatively low. If we have a new variant, it could lead to another surge,” Ruis said.

Ruis says as of Thursday, the public health department in Dougherty County hadn’t had any positive COVID tests in the last week.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
Police looking for 2 suspects involved in fatal Albany shooting, victim identified
Shawanda Mathis, wanted by APD for malice murder
Albany police on the hunt for woman with murder warrant
APD searching for 2 missing juveniles
APD searching for missing juvenile
Ben Hill County
Ben Hill Co. deputy-involved shooting under investigation
Bobby Fleming, missing runaway teen
Albany police looking for missing teen

Latest News

Thomas County
Deputies searching for suspects in Meigs armed robbery
Toy The Toys for Tots toy drive will happen Saturday in the old Harveys parking lot near...
Albany Toys for Tots donation drive set for this weekend
On Friday, Phoebe Putney Health System said its hospitals are caring for fewer COVID-19 patient...
Phoebe now caring for fewer COVID patients
Rodney Jerome Greene was sentenced to life in prison for felony murder and aggravated assault...
Man convicted in 2019 Sumter Co. killing