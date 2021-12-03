Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Fort Gordon one step closer to being renamed

Fort Gordon
Fort Gordon(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s the next step in renaming Fort Gordon and other military posts with names tied to the Confederacy.

The federal panel in charge of the process took in more than 34,000 recommendations. The next step for the naming commission is to come back to Congress with it’s recommendations. That will happen by October of next year.

Fort Gordon is named after John Gordon – a Confederate general who went on to become a U.S. Senator and Georgia Governor.

Fort Gordon and Fort Benning in Columbus are both being considered for a new name.

MORE: | I-TEAM | Faces of Homelessness in Augusta: Mental Health

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
Police looking for 2 suspects involved in fatal Albany shooting, victim identified
Shawanda Mathis, wanted by APD for malice murder
Albany police on the hunt for woman with murder warrant
APD searching for 2 missing juveniles
APD searching for missing juvenile
During the search, over four pounds of cocaine and over 2 ounces of heroin were seized. Over...
Man arrested in Albany drug bust
Run-off elections take place Tuesday in several South Georgia counties.
Unofficial results coming in for Tuesday runoff elections across SWGA

Latest News

Bainbridge man wanted for questioning
BPS needs help identifying man wanted for questioning
WALB
Phoebe Staff Cite Low COVID-19 Hospitalization, Test Numbers
WALB
Santa Returned to Downtown Moultrie
WALB
Employees Stuff Stockings for Foster Children