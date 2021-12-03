THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - With the third round of the postseason in the books, one man simply outcoached the other team and is our Week 15 Coach of the Week, Zach Grage of the Thomasville Bulldogs.

The Dogs extended their season this past Friday night by taking down the number one team in 2-A.

Rabun County entered hot, led by a Georgia commit at quarterback. But Thomasville entered ready and played dominant football.

The 25 point win, was the 12th for the Dogs this year and their eighth in a row.

Grage said his guys are playing their best when it matters most. And part of that is the unselfishness his team shows day in and day out.

”This team, more than any, has really just formed that identity that you know. I keep talking about it the past few weeks about the, ‘I got your back.’ Offense, defense, special teams and then we have a fourth face that we talk about is our sideline, for all of those guys that may not get to play on Friday night, they still serve a role, serve a purpose. So it was an unbelievable team win. I think that’s kind of where we are now. If we just let our guys go play, don’t overload them with too much football stuff and if someone is able to beat us at that game, then you know you tip your hat to them,” Grage said.

And the journey for the Dogs continues on Friday night when they host Callaway for a spot in Atlanta.

