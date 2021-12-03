Brooks County gears up for semifinal showdown with Metter

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - Within A-Public, the Brooks County Trojans will be looking to punch their ticket to Atlanta on Friday night when they go head-to-head with Metter.

For Brooks.. a win would mean a third straight berth in a state championship and while they know the 13-0 Tigers will provide a tough challenge, the Trojans believe they will be more than ready.

”They’ve become more mentally focused, we’ve got some good players, we’ve got some fast players, strong players and tough guys but they’ve become a little more mentally focused and when it gets this late in the year you have to have that or you will probably be in trouble,” said Trojans head coach Maurice Freeman. “Never has to change, they understand what we’re fighting for and they are just as excited as the coaching staff and just as excited as this community. Bring your bucket, bring your pale, bring your hard hat and let’s play.”

The Trojans are ready to play and kickoff from Metter is set for 7:30pm.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.