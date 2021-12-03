BPS needs help identifying man wanted for questioning
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS) needs the community’s help in identifying a man that’s wanted for questioning, according to the agency’s Facebook page.
BPS said the man is wanted for questioning regarding a shoplifting incident that happened at Home Depot in Bainbridge. He was also driving a white Ford Explorer.
If you recognize him, you’re asked to call Officer Luke McConnell at (229) 248-2038 or email him at lukem@bainbridgecity.com.
BPS said all information will be confidential.
