Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

BPS needs help identifying man wanted for questioning

Bainbridge man wanted for questioning
Bainbridge man wanted for questioning(Bainbridge Public Safety)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS) needs the community’s help in identifying a man that’s wanted for questioning, according to the agency’s Facebook page.

BPS said the man is wanted for questioning regarding a shoplifting incident that happened at Home Depot in Bainbridge. He was also driving a white Ford Explorer.

Man wanted for questioning was driving a white Ford Explorer.
Man wanted for questioning was driving a white Ford Explorer.(Bainbridge Public Safety)

If you recognize him, you’re asked to call Officer Luke McConnell at (229) 248-2038 or email him at lukem@bainbridgecity.com.

BPS said all information will be confidential.

IDENTIFICATION NEEDED: The male in these photos is wanted for questioning regarding a shoplifting incident at the...

Posted by Bainbridge Public Safety on Thursday, December 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
Police looking for 2 suspects involved in fatal Albany shooting, victim identified
Shawanda Mathis, wanted by APD for malice murder
Albany police on the hunt for woman with murder warrant
APD searching for 2 missing juveniles
APD searching for missing juvenile
During the search, over four pounds of cocaine and over 2 ounces of heroin were seized. Over...
Man arrested in Albany drug bust
Run-off elections take place Tuesday in several South Georgia counties.
Unofficial results coming in for Tuesday runoff elections across SWGA

Latest News

WALB
Phoebe Staff Cite Low COVID-19 Hospitalization, Test Numbers
WALB
Santa Returned to Downtown Moultrie
WALB
Employees Stuff Stockings for Foster Children
WALB
Looking ahead to the 2022 Georgia governor's election