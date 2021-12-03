Albany Toys for Tots donation drive set for this weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s that time of year where giving becomes a priority.

If you’re looking for a way to help those who have less, you can do that this weekend.

The Toys for Tots toy drive will happen Saturday in the old Harveys parking lot near Slappey Boulevard and Gillionville Road.

This will be the fourth year Another Level MC will host the event.

Another Level MC is a nonprofit made up of motorcyclists who come together to host charitable events to help people in need.

They’re teaming up with Georgia State Patrol and Albany Marine Corps Logistics Base to collect toy donations, as well as money.

President Tyrone Robertson said they look forward to this event each year.

“It always has been a successful event, even when COVID came in, we still did it last year. The numbers were down. We clearly understood why. We just didn’t want to stop during the pandemic because we didn’t want those kids to actually miss out,” said Robertson.

Robertson said with the money donated, they along with the base, will buy toys to donate as well.

The toy drive is Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

If you can’t make it out, Belk at the Albany Mall is another drop off location.

