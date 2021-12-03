Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Albany Toys for Tots donation drive set for this weekend

Toy The Toys for Tots toy drive will happen Saturday in the old Harveys parking lot near...
Toy The Toys for Tots toy drive will happen Saturday in the old Harveys parking lot near Slappey Boulevard and Gillionville Road. It will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.(WALB)
By Molly Godley
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s that time of year where giving becomes a priority.

If you’re looking for a way to help those who have less, you can do that this weekend.

The Toys for Tots toy drive will happen Saturday in the old Harveys parking lot near Slappey Boulevard and Gillionville Road.

This will be the fourth year Another Level MC will host the event.

Another Level MC is a nonprofit made up of motorcyclists who come together to host charitable events to help people in need.

They’re teaming up with Georgia State Patrol and Albany Marine Corps Logistics Base to collect toy donations, as well as money.

Another Level MC President Tyrone Robertson said they look forward to this event each year.
Another Level MC President Tyrone Robertson said they look forward to this event each year.(WALB)

President Tyrone Robertson said they look forward to this event each year.

“It always has been a successful event, even when COVID came in, we still did it last year. The numbers were down. We clearly understood why. We just didn’t want to stop during the pandemic because we didn’t want those kids to actually miss out,” said Robertson.

Robertson said with the money donated, they along with the base, will buy toys to donate as well.

The toy drive is Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

If you can’t make it out, Belk at the Albany Mall is another drop off location.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
Police looking for 2 suspects involved in fatal Albany shooting, victim identified
Shawanda Mathis, wanted by APD for malice murder
Albany police on the hunt for woman with murder warrant
APD searching for 2 missing juveniles
APD searching for missing juvenile
Ben Hill County
Ben Hill Co. deputy-involved shooting under investigation
Bobby Fleming, missing runaway teen
Albany police looking for missing teen

Latest News

On Friday, Phoebe Putney Health System said its hospitals are caring for fewer COVID-19 patient...
Phoebe now caring for fewer COVID patients
Rodney Jerome Greene was sentenced to life in prison for felony murder and aggravated assault...
Man convicted in 2019 Sumter Co. killing
WALB
Annual Days of Giving Food Drive Exceeds Goal
Fort Gordon
Fort Gordon one step closer to being renamed