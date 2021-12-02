Ask the Expert
Valdosta State preparing for Bowie State University in quarterfinals

Saturday's game marks the second all time meeting between the blazers and bulldogs.
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta State football team is two games away from the NCAA Division II Championship.

First, they’ll have to go through a Bowie State team in the quarterfinals.

The second-ranked Blazers will host 10th ranked Bowie State.

Saturday’s game marks the second all-time meeting between the Blazers and the Bulldogs.

The first meeting in the 2018 playoffs, resulted in the Blazers dismantling the Bulldogs to a tune of 66-16.

But this Bowie State team is on a 12-game winning streak with their fifth-ranked defense leading the way.

Head Coach Gary Goff said their offense will have to play assignment savvy to quiet an explosive Bulldogs defense.

”We’re going to have to be on our A-game. I expect them to do a lot of different things up front, a lot of different pressures. Again, I know in ‘18 they came down here, they threw a different front that nobody seen all season long, so I’d imagine something like that as well but we’ve been preparing for something that we haven’t seen. It’s a really big challenge, it’ll be a great challenge for our offensive line and for our offense as a whole to move the ball and put points on the board against this great defense,” said Goff.

Kickoff from Bazemore Hyder is set for 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

