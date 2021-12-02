Ask the Expert
Tift Regional opens new ER and patient tower

Tift Regional Medical Center opens new patient tower.
Tift Regional Medical Center opens new patient tower.(Tift Regional Medical Center)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift Regional Medical Center (TRMC) officially opened its new patient tower on Wednesday. The emergency department, orthopedics unit, and intensive care unit have moved over to the new facility.

“This new patient tower has been a vision for our facility for years, with construction starting back in the summer of 2019,” said Alex Le, chief operating officer for TRMC. “We are grateful that we have been able to expand and grow as a system, especially during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are excited to see our longtime dream realized. This would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our staff, financing through the USDA Rural Development Program, or the work done by Perkins & Will, Adams Management Services Corporation, JE Dunn, and Jones Construction. Thank you to each and every person who helped make this dream a reality.”

The patient tower is four stories and built onto the existing structure of the hospital. It will add an additional 263,000 square feet to the facility. The hospital said part of the project also includes renovations to the current facility to allow for a seamless connection to the new building, dramatically changing the main entrance of the hospital.

The new tower will have 181 beds and it will also allow all semi-private rooms to be converted into private rooms.

“We know that having all private rooms for our patients will greatly improve our patients’ experience and overall satisfaction,” said Le. “We are incredibly excited to be able to offer only private patient rooms in the future and have a larger ER capacity to serve patients as well.”

As part of the construction project, TRMC officials said they worked with the City of Tifton and Tift County to close a part of 18th Street and to reroute a portion of John Orr Drive. During this time, the detour will allow for the construction of the new tower as well as new parking areas for employees, patients, and visitors.

Temporary Directions:

Patients and visitors will park in Parking Lot 2 (located on the corner of 20th Street and Old Ocilla Road) for Day Surgery and Pre-Surgery Testing, Endoscopy, and the Heart & Vascular Center. Patients and visitors coming in for any outpatient testing (lab work, x-rays, mammograms, etc.), inpatient visitation, and the Emergency Department will park in either Parking Lot 4 or 5 (both located directly in front of the new tower and separated by John Orr Drive).

