Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Sens. Ossoff, Warnock secure $306M for rural Georgia healthcare providers

Sens. Ossoff, Warnock secure $306M for rural Georgia healthcare providers
Sens. Ossoff, Warnock secure $306M for rural Georgia healthcare providers(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Millions of dollars are headed to the Peach State to help combat the state’s struggling hospital shortage in rural areas.

Georgia U.S. Senators Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff both secured $306 million to help support Georgia’s rural hospitals and health care providers.

Senator Ossoff called on the Department of Health and Human Services for more funding citing Georgia’s rural hospitals need for additional support.

The funds will help more than 1,500 Georgia rural hospitals, clinics, and doctor’s offices keep their doors open.

Senator Raphael Warnock released a statement, which reads:

”This critical funding will help support our rural hospitals so they can continue doing what they do best: keeping our families and communities safe and healthy through this pandemic, and beyond.”

For a full breakdown of how these funds will be allocated, visit here.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
Police looking for 2 suspects involved in fatal Albany shooting, victim identified
Run-off elections take place Tuesday in several South Georgia counties.
Unofficial results coming in for Tuesday runoff elections across SWGA
During the search, over four pounds of cocaine and over 2 ounces of heroin were seized. Over...
Man arrested in Albany drug bust
Lee County
Lee Co. school officials concerned about increased use of Delta-8 among students
Shawanda Mathis, wanted by APD for malice murder
Albany police on the hunt for woman with murder warrant

Latest News

WALB
Lee County Board of Education puts out a PSA against Delta-8
WALB
Follow up: Albany Dangerous Dog Ordinance
WALB
Day 1: Days of Giving Wrap
Crime scene
Police looking for 2 suspects involved in fatal Albany shooting, victim identified
Shawanda Mathis, wanted by APD for malice murder
Albany police on the hunt for woman with murder warrant