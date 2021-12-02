Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Robbers target mother with baby outside Los Angeles home

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Follow-home robbers targeted a mother with a baby in a stroller after she opened the gates to her home in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, police said.

Surveillance video recorded the scene as the woman returned home from a walk and a silver car with tinted windows came to a halt across the street Sunday evening.

Two masked men got out of the car and entered the driveway as the woman was approaching the steps of her home and demanded she hand over property, police said.

The woman complied and allowed one robber to take her diaper bags and a bottle cooler as the other watched.

The robbers ran back to the waiting vehicle and fled.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
Police looking for 2 suspects involved in fatal Albany shooting, victim identified
Run-off elections take place Tuesday in several South Georgia counties.
Unofficial results coming in for Tuesday runoff elections across SWGA
During the search, over four pounds of cocaine and over 2 ounces of heroin were seized. Over...
Man arrested in Albany drug bust
Lee County
Lee Co. school officials concerned about increased use of Delta-8 among students
Shawanda Mathis, wanted by APD for malice murder
Albany police on the hunt for woman with murder warrant

Latest News

Then-Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez sports an MLB logo tattoo and logos on his hat and jersey as he...
MLB headed to 1st work stoppage since ‘95 as deal expires
WALB
Lee County Board of Education puts out a PSA against Delta-8
WALB
Follow up: Albany Dangerous Dog Ordinance
WALB
Day 1: Days of Giving Wrap