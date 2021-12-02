Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Raffensperger sues Biden Dept. of Justice over election claims

Brad Raffensperger is suing the Biden Administration's Department of Justice.
Brad Raffensperger is suing the Biden Administration's Department of Justice.(WRDW)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WALB) - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration’s Department of Justice (DOJ) for information about why the department filed a lawsuit toward the state’s Election Integrity Act 2021.

In a release, Raffensperger said he is suing the department for “any contact the federal agency may have had with prominent liberal groups regarding the Biden Administration’s quest to overturn Georgia’s common-sense election reforms, such as adding a photo-identification requirement for election.”

“Considering how blatantly political the Biden lawsuit against Georgia’s commonsense election law was from the beginning, it’s no surprise they would stonewall our request for basic transparency,” said Raffensperger. “I will always fight for truth and integrity in Georgia’s elections.”

In August, Raffensperger said he filed a Freedom of Information request to the Department of Justice. The release states he requested “any communications discussing Georgia’s new election law or the Biden lawsuit against the law between the Biden DOJ and 62 specifically identified outside individuals and entities, and members of Congress or their staff.”

Raffensperger said the state has not gotten a response from the DOJ.

The lawsuit claims the Department of Justice is “depriving plaintiffs and the public of vital information needed to determine the extent to which and by what methods the government is colluding or conspiring with outside entities to carry out a political agenda.”

The lawsuit also claims the justice department has not filed lawsuits in other states with similar election laws.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
Police looking for 2 suspects involved in fatal Albany shooting, victim identified
Shawanda Mathis, wanted by APD for malice murder
Albany police on the hunt for woman with murder warrant
APD searching for 2 missing juveniles
APD searching for 2 missing juveniles
During the search, over four pounds of cocaine and over 2 ounces of heroin were seized. Over...
Man arrested in Albany drug bust
Run-off elections take place Tuesday in several South Georgia counties.
Unofficial results coming in for Tuesday runoff elections across SWGA

Latest News

FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms
WALB
A thank you to those that have donated during first day of Days of Giving
WALB
Days of Giving gets bigger, better each year
Germany is seeing a major increase in COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant has also made its...
Germany sees new cases of omicron variant as country is already battling a massive COVID outbreak