Raffensperger sues Biden Dept. of Justice over election claims

ATLANTA (WALB) - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration’s Department of Justice (DOJ) for information about why the department filed a lawsuit toward the state’s Election Integrity Act 2021.

In a release, Raffensperger said he is suing the department for “any contact the federal agency may have had with prominent liberal groups regarding the Biden Administration’s quest to overturn Georgia’s common-sense election reforms, such as adding a photo-identification requirement for election.”

“Considering how blatantly political the Biden lawsuit against Georgia’s commonsense election law was from the beginning, it’s no surprise they would stonewall our request for basic transparency,” said Raffensperger. “I will always fight for truth and integrity in Georgia’s elections.”

In August, Raffensperger said he filed a Freedom of Information request to the Department of Justice. The release states he requested “any communications discussing Georgia’s new election law or the Biden lawsuit against the law between the Biden DOJ and 62 specifically identified outside individuals and entities, and members of Congress or their staff.”

Raffensperger said the state has not gotten a response from the DOJ.

The lawsuit claims the Department of Justice is “depriving plaintiffs and the public of vital information needed to determine the extent to which and by what methods the government is colluding or conspiring with outside entities to carry out a political agenda.”

The lawsuit also claims the justice department has not filed lawsuits in other states with similar election laws.

