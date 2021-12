At Phoebe, the care of our patients always comes first. Since Humana initially began offering Medicare Advantage plans, we have treated patients who have chosen to enroll in that coverage, and we will continue to do so.

We are working with Humana to ensure those patients experience no disruptions in care. While Humana Medicare Advantage plans are not under contract with Phoebe as of Jan. 1, 2022, Humana has assured us, and their customers, that those patients will not see any changes in coverage or cost.

We do not anticipate any problems for those customers who choose to remain with Humana, and we look forward to continuing to meet all their healthcare needs.