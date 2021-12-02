LIST: Getting into the holiday spirit with Christmas events around Southwest Ga.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s finally the Christmas season. Which means it’s time for joyful family fun.

Around Southwest Georgia, there are several events scheduled this month to bring your family closer together this holiday season.

Albany

The City of Albany will host the 31st annual Celebration of Lights on Saturday, Dec. 4 in Downtown Albany. The theme is “A Candyland Christmas.” Vendor set-up starts at 4 p.m. and with the Celebration of Lights Christmas Parade starting at 6 p.m. The Celebration of Lights pre-show begins at 5 p.m. followed by the lighting of the tree at 5:45 p.m. Click here for an application to participate as a vendor or in the parade.

Chehaw Park & Zoo will host their annual Festival of Lights on Dec. 3-4, 10-11, 17-24, and 26 from 6-9 p.m. The cost is $8 per car for members of any Artesian Alliance organization and $10 per car for nonmembers.

The Phoebe Foundation’s Light of Love Tree Lighting Ceremony will be Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. This year’s honorary tree lighters are Sam and Kara Shugart. For more information and to make a donation, click here.

Phoebe will also host their annual Jingle Bell Jog race on Saturday, Dec. 11 starting at Tift Park. The 10K run begins at 8 a.m., the one-mile fun walk starts at 9 a.m., and the 5K race starts at 9:30 a.m. To register, click here.

The Thronateeska Heritage Center will offer “Selfies with Santa” on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. The planetarium show, Season of Light, will also be playing throughout the day.

Cordele

You can ride on Cordele’s Holiday Train starting Saturday, Dec. 11. The first trip will depart from downtown Cordele at 5 p.m. Each trip is an hour ride. Coach adults tickets are $25 per person, kids ages 2-12 are $15 per person and the deluxe package for all ages is $30. For tickets and more information, click here.

Thomasville

The magic of Christmas will be in downtown Thomasville as they continue their First Friday Sip & Shop on Dec. 3. It will be filled with seasonal festivities such as live sidewalk entertainment, food trucks, and Christmas tree lighting.

