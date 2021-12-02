Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

LIST: Getting into the holiday spirit with Christmas events around Southwest Ga.

Around Southwest Georgia, there are several events scheduled this month to bring your family...
Around Southwest Georgia, there are several events scheduled this month to bring your family closer together this holiday season.
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s finally the Christmas season. Which means it’s time for joyful family fun.

Around Southwest Georgia, there are several events scheduled this month to bring your family closer together this holiday season.

Albany

The City of Albany will host the 31st annual Celebration of Lights on Saturday, Dec. 4 in Downtown Albany. The theme is “A Candyland Christmas.” Vendor set-up starts at 4 p.m. and with the Celebration of Lights Christmas Parade starting at 6 p.m. The Celebration of Lights pre-show begins at 5 p.m. followed by the lighting of the tree at 5:45 p.m. Click here for an application to participate as a vendor or in the parade.

The 31st Annual Celebration of Lights is just around the corner! Join us in Downtown Albany, Georgia on Saturday,...

Posted by The City of Albany on Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Chehaw Park & Zoo will host their annual Festival of Lights on Dec. 3-4, 10-11, 17-24, and 26 from 6-9 p.m. The cost is $8 per car for members of any Artesian Alliance organization and $10 per car for nonmembers.

The Phoebe Foundation’s Light of Love Tree Lighting Ceremony will be Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. This year’s honorary tree lighters are Sam and Kara Shugart. For more information and to make a donation, click here.

We hope you will join us for Phoebe Foundation's Lights of Love Tree Lighting Ceremony tomorrow night! We are so excited...

Posted by Phoebe Putney Health System on Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Phoebe will also host their annual Jingle Bell Jog race on Saturday, Dec. 11 starting at Tift Park. The 10K run begins at 8 a.m., the one-mile fun walk starts at 9 a.m., and the 5K race starts at 9:30 a.m. To register, click here.

The Thronateeska Heritage Center will offer “Selfies with Santa” on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. The planetarium show, Season of Light, will also be playing throughout the day.

Come see us! Selfies with Santa this Saturday from 10 am until noon!

Posted by Thronateeska Heritage Center on Wednesday, December 1, 2021
Cordele

You can ride on Cordele’s Holiday Train starting Saturday, Dec. 11. The first trip will depart from downtown Cordele at 5 p.m. Each trip is an hour ride. Coach adults tickets are $25 per person, kids ages 2-12 are $15 per person and the deluxe package for all ages is $30. For tickets and more information, click here.

Thomasville

The magic of Christmas will be in downtown Thomasville as they continue their First Friday Sip & Shop on Dec. 3. It will be filled with seasonal festivities such as live sidewalk entertainment, food trucks, and Christmas tree lighting.

The holiday magic of Christmas in Thomasville continues in downtown Thomasville on Friday, December 3rd with a First...

Posted by City of Thomasville, GA - Government on Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Know of a Christmas event in your area? Send the details to the WALB Newsroom.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
Police looking for 2 suspects involved in fatal Albany shooting, victim identified
Shawanda Mathis, wanted by APD for malice murder
Albany police on the hunt for woman with murder warrant
Run-off elections take place Tuesday in several South Georgia counties.
Unofficial results coming in for Tuesday runoff elections across SWGA
During the search, over four pounds of cocaine and over 2 ounces of heroin were seized. Over...
Man arrested in Albany drug bust
APD searching for 2 missing juveniles
APD searching for 2 missing juveniles

Latest News

Memorial unveiled in Cook Co.
Memorial unveiled honoring lives lost in 2017 Cook County tornado
Valdosta, Lowndes gear up to kick off holiday season.
Valdosta, Lowndes Co. come together to kick off downtown holiday season
WALB
Days of Giving sponsor Pro Outdoor talks importance of food drive
WALB
Days of Giving going strong early Wednesday afternoon