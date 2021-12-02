Ask the Expert
‘Home Alone’ house available on Airbnb for one night only

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - “Home Alone” fans now have a shot at renting out the house from the movie for one night this month.

Airbnb says it will open booking for the Chicago-area home on December 7, and the stay is scheduled for December 12.

Nabbing the overnight will likely be difficult, but the stay only costs $25.

This offer coincides with the release of a new movie in the series called, “Home Sweet Home Alone.”

If you’re too young to remember “Home Alone,” the film came out in 1990.

The movie featured Macaulay Culkin as a young boy, who was left to protect his house from two buffoonish burglars.

