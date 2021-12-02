Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Georgia school boards group splits with national association

(Source: Gray News)
(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - An association that advocates for Georgia’s school boards has severed ties with its national group, partly over a letter to President Joe Biden regarding threats against school officials and employees.

The National School Boards Association had written the president in September to seek federal intervention aimed at keeping school board members and other school officials safe as some school board meetings became contentious.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the national group’s decision to seek federal intervention was criticized by school officials in many districts.

Leaders of the Georgia School Boards Association voted Tuesday to separate from the national group immediately, citing the letter and other grievances

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
Police looking for 2 suspects involved in fatal Albany shooting, victim identified
Shawanda Mathis, wanted by APD for malice murder
Albany police on the hunt for woman with murder warrant
APD searching for 2 missing juveniles
APD searching for missing juvenile
During the search, over four pounds of cocaine and over 2 ounces of heroin were seized. Over...
Man arrested in Albany drug bust
Run-off elections take place Tuesday in several South Georgia counties.
Unofficial results coming in for Tuesday runoff elections across SWGA

Latest News

WALB
SafeAire, a Days of Giving sponsor, talks importance of food drive
WALB
AAPHC talks importance of Days of Giving food drive
WALB
Second day of Day of Giving kicks off
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
Phoebe release statement on partnership with Humana insurance