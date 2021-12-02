Ask the Expert
First Alert Weather

Unseasonable warmth and dry through the weekend
By Chris Zelman
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Sunshine and in the 70s Today. Friday we flirt with 80 degrees. Morning fog may be an issue Friday and Saturday morning. Keeping unseasonably warm through the weekend. A stronger front arrives Monday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Cooler Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s and lows near 40. We warm back quickly Wednesday with a return to scattered showers.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Early December unseasonably warm and dry
Warming into the mid-upper 70s
First Alert Weather Wednesday 6pm
