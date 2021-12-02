Ask the Expert
Early December unseasonably warm and dry

By Associated Press and Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(AP) - A new month but the same weather pattern with a few clouds, seasonal temps and very dry conditions in place. High pressure dominates with a warming trend that extends into the weekend.

Above average temperatures bring early December warmth with highs mid-upper 70s around 80 and lows mid-upper 40s low 50s which extends into next week. The average high is 66° and the average low 43°.

Although there’s a rainfall surplus for the year of over 6 inches, some areas are reporting abnormally dry conditions. Next cold front slides across SGA late Sunday into Monday but it’ll be moisture starved with only a slight chance of rain. Behind the front temperatures cool closer to average into the upper 60s low 70s.

Long dry stretch comes to an end next Wednesday as scattered showers and thunderstorms.

