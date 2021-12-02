Ask the Expert
Ben Hill Co. deputy-involved shooting under investigation

Ben Hill County
Ben Hill County(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - A deputy-involved shooting that happened in Ben Hill County on Wednesday is under investigation, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic dispute in the 300 block of Marigold Road. When deputies arrived, they found a man with a gun in each hand.

The GBI said the man refused to comply when law enforcement told him to drop the guns. The man, later identified as Jeremiah Hasenbalg, 38, approached the deputies with the guns in his hands and one of the deputies shot him, according to the GBI.

The man was taken to Tift Regional Medical Center, treated for his injuries and is in custody at the Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office. The GBI said no deputies were injured during the incident.

The GBI said it will conduct an investigation and then turn its findings over to the Cordele Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

