APD searching for missing juvenile

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is searching for a missing juvenile.

Kymdericka Warner, 16, has been missing from Albany since Nov. 5. Police said it’s unknown what she was wearing the last time she was seen.

She is 5′2, weighs 110 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, and has a slender build.

If you have any information, please call APD at (229) 431-2100 or non-emergency (229) 431-2132.

