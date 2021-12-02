Ask the Expert
APD searching for missing juvenile

The Albany Police Department is looking for a missing juvenile.
The Albany Police Department is looking for a missing juvenile.(Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is searching for a missing juvenile.

Kymdericka Warner, 16, has been missing from Albany since Nov. 5. Police said it’s unknown what she was wearing the last time she was seen.

She is 5′2, weighs 110 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, and has a slender build.

If you have any information, please call APD at (229) 431-2100 or non-emergency (229) 431-2132.

The Albany Ga Police Department needs your help with locating Kymdericka Warner. If you have any information please call 911 or Crimestoopers 229-436-TIPS.

Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Wednesday, December 1, 2021

