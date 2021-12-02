Ask the Expert
Albany police looking for missing teen

Bobby Fleming, missing runaway teen
Bobby Fleming, missing runaway teen(Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany police are looking for a missing runaway teen.

Bobby Fleming, 16, has been missing since November. He was last seen in the 1900 block of Edgerly Avenue area.

Fleming is 5′1 and weighs around 110 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes with a medium build.

If you have any information or know the whereabouts of Fleming, you’re asked to call Albany police at (229) 431-2100.

The Albany Ga Police Department needs your help with locating Bobby Fleming. If you have any information please call 911 or Crimestoppers 229-436-TIPS.

Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Thursday, December 2, 2021

