Albany police on the hunt for woman with murder warrant

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany police say they need the community’s help finding a woman with an outstanding warrant for malice murder.

Police are looking for Shawanda Lashun Mathis, 46. She is 5′4 and weighs about 160 pounds.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Mathis, call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or an investigator at (229) 431-2100.

The Criminal Investigations Bureau with the Albany Police Department would like your assistance with locating Shawanda... Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.