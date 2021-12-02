Albany police on the hunt for woman with murder warrant
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany police say they need the community’s help finding a woman with an outstanding warrant for malice murder.
Police are looking for Shawanda Lashun Mathis, 46. She is 5′4 and weighs about 160 pounds.
If you have information on the whereabouts of Mathis, call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or an investigator at (229) 431-2100.
