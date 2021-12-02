Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Albany police on the hunt for woman with murder warrant

Shawanda Mathis, wanted by APD for malice murder
Shawanda Mathis, wanted by APD for malice murder(Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany police say they need the community’s help finding a woman with an outstanding warrant for malice murder.

Police are looking for Shawanda Lashun Mathis, 46. She is 5′4 and weighs about 160 pounds.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Mathis, call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or an investigator at (229) 431-2100.

The Criminal Investigations Bureau with the Albany Police Department would like your assistance with locating Shawanda...

Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee County
Lee Co. school officials concerned about increased use of Delta-8 among students
Run-off elections take place Tuesday in several South Georgia counties.
Unofficial results coming in for Tuesday runoff elections across SWGA
During the search, over four pounds of cocaine and over 2 ounces of heroin were seized. Over...
Man arrested in Albany drug bust
Fatal wreck
Fatal Thanksgiving Colquitt Co. crash under investigation
Curtis Dwayne Watson, 60, was charged with sexual exploitation of children on Nov. 23.
Man arrested in Berrien Co. child porn incident

Latest News

APD searching for 2 missing juveniles
APD searching for 2 missing juveniles
WALB
Memorial unveiled honoring lives lost in 2017 tornado in Cook County
WALB
John Webb Awarded Tift Farmer of the Year
WALB
High school class ring returned 15 years after owner loses it