Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Valdosta, Lowndes Co. come together to kick off downtown holiday season

Valdosta, Lowndes gear up to kick off holiday season.
Valdosta, Lowndes gear up to kick off holiday season.
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Holiday festivities are kicking off across South Georgia this week.

As the song goes, it’s the most wonderful time of the year.

Valdosta and Lowndes County are coming together once again to ring in the Christmas season.
Valdosta and Lowndes County are coming together once again to ring in the Christmas season.

Valdosta and Lowndes County are coming together once again to ring in the Christmas season.

Starting with Friday’s tree lighting ceremony, the annual celebration at the Historic Courthouse lawn will begin at 6 p.m.

Expect a visit from Santa and sounds of holiday favorites.

County Spokesperson Meghan Barwick said this year is special.

“We are super excited this is the second year we’ve done to the joint Christmas tree lighting and it’s extra special this year because it’s at the Historic Courthouse and then once Christmas comes down, we’ll start renovating and restoring the historic courthouse,” said Barwick.

And then on Saturday, the big Christmas parade.

This year’s theme: musical notes and holiday floats.

Ashlyn Johnson with the city said they’re expecting a big turnout.

“We have a ton of floats this year. Obviously, we’ve been able to come out of the pandemic year, we’re still taking precautions. We have a lot of interest this year. So, the parade should be a big event. We have a lot of different floats and people are able to pass out candy this time and really interact with the audience again,” said Johnson.

The city has over 50 floats participating.

The city has over 50 floats participating.
The city has over 50 floats participating.
The city has over 50 floats participating.
The city has over 50 floats participating.(WALB)

They will be judged on overall appearance, special effects, creativity, workmanship and use of the theme.

Lowndes and Valdosta officials want the community to come out and come together to celebrate the holiday season.

Click here full lineup for this weekend’s events.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee County
Lee Co. school officials concerned about increased use of Delta-8 among students
Run-off elections take place Tuesday in several South Georgia counties.
Unofficial results coming in for Tuesday runoff elections across SWGA
During the search, over four pounds of cocaine and over 2 ounces of heroin were seized. Over...
Man arrested in Albany drug bust
Fatal wreck
Fatal Thanksgiving Colquitt Co. crash under investigation
Curtis Dwayne Watson, 60, was charged with sexual exploitation of children on Nov. 23.
Man arrested in Berrien Co. child porn incident

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, file photo, Stacey Abrams speaks to Biden supporters as...
Stacey Abrams announces campaign for governor in Ga.’s 2022 election
WALB
Days of Giving sponsor Pro Outdoor talks importance of food drive
WALB
Days of Giving going strong early Wednesday afternoon
Lee County
Lee Co. school officials concerned about increased use of Delta-8 among students