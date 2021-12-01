Theft at Albany Boys & Girls Club shutters bus operations

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Boys & Girls Club of Albany was hit by a string of thefts.

Thieves stole the catalytic converters from five of their trucks, hindering the operation of the buses that bring their students from school to the club’s facilities.

Juvenile Court Clerk Tequilla Woods and her daughters spoke with WALB News 10 and they were really somber about the events that unfolded in the past couple of days

“They just miss it, they just love being here. The staff here is great. My kids have been coming here for seven years now,” Woods said.

Tequila Woods, center, and her daughters, Richaya Woods, right, and Tykeria Woods, left, who are Albany Boys & Girls Club members. (WALB)

Woods said the club has had a huge impact, helping parents with their children’s afterschool program. Students in elementary school are required to be taken home by a parent now that the Boys and Girls Club buses can’t pick them up.

“I’m fortunate enough to have an employer who gives me the option where I can leave. Some parents don’t have the option to be able to leave to go to the schools and pick up their children,” said Woods.

Albany Boys & Girls Club CEO Marvin Laster said the thefts have shuttered operations at some of their main locations, including Thornton Park, Jefferson Street and Jane Wilson.

“Today, 500 kids don’t have a place to go after school today. Think about the parents. What are they gonna do? I had to make that phone call today and shutter my operations. Five hundred kids won’t have a healthy nutritious meal when they get home. Five hundred kids won’t have homework help,” said Laster.

Albany Boys & Girls Club CEO Marvin Laster said the thefts have shuttered operations at some of their main locations. (WALB)

The club is a safe haven for children in the community.

“Cause some of the staff I have a really tight bond with. Like, I can go to them about my problems and things like that, or anything going on with the Boys and Girls Club,” Richaya Woods, Tequilla’s daughter, said.

Laster said he hopes businesses will help cut down on this type of crime by identifying people trying to sell the metals out of the converters.

“There has to be some type of safeguards and requirements for these individuals who show up at these businesses trying to sell these type of items. Whether it’s a thumbprint, fingerprint or identification card or all three,” Laster said.

The Boys and Girls Club of Albany has been working with police to find a way to safeguard their vehicles.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.