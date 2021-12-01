Ask the Expert
Temps on the rise

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Near perfect fall weather with abundant sunshine and slightly milder 60s low 70s this afternoon. Tonight some passing clouds therefore not as cold but still chilly with lows in the upper 30s.

Quiet and dry conditions continue as temperatures rise through the week. Highs top low-upper 70s near 80 while lows go from the upper 30s to low 50s. A series of weak cold fronts will slide across SGA with very little to no rain at all. There’s a slight chance of rain early Monday. Behind the front slightly cooler air which drops temps back to average early week.

The Climate Prediction Center’s long range forecast suggest above average temperatures and very dry conditions through mid December.

