Sweet Tea & History: Thomasville’s cheesiest treasure

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re a foodie like myself, then you may genuinely appreciate that I saved this episode for the season finale of Sweet Tea & History.

Farm-to-table really rose in popularity some years ago and one factory and restauranteur has taken that concept to heart.

Jessica Little is a co-owner of Sweet Grass Dairy in Thomasville. It’s a cheese manufacturing facility that produces some delicious, award-winning cheeses right here in South Georgia. And she and her husband have quite literally brought the farm to the table since they get the milk to make the cheese from Jessica’s parents who are dairy farmers. And if you’re wondering what makes their cheese different from others... well, just ask Jessica’s husband, Jeremy Little, who developed some of the most memorable, not to mention award-winning, flavors behind my favorite cheeses of theirs, including their Asher Blue. But Jessica goes into more detail about that in this week’s episode.

But it doesn’t stop there. Sweet Grass Dairy also has a restaurant in the heart of the Rose City and it’s called... The Cheese Shop.

And while yes, the restaurant specializes in dishes involving cheese, there’s a lot more going on there.

After my interview with Jessica, I went to The Cheese Shop to get a taste of what this Thomasville business has to offer. And I wasn’t disappointed.

Autoplay Caption

The only way I can think to describe the food is deliciously delectable and absolutely mouth-watering... and of course, so cheesy! Which is exactly how I like it.

From their Taste of Thomasville cheese board to their Charred Brussels and Spinach Dip, and my absolute favorite, the “Cheese Shop” Burgers with the Pimento Cheese and Bourbon Bacon Jam, there is delight in every bite. And definitely enough food to send you into a blissful food nap.

And on your way out of the restaurant, you can stop by the shop and pick up some cheese or even the jams and other tasty treats they use to make their food. Which means you can bring a tasty treat home to share with friends and family or keep hidden for yourself. You could also give the foodie in your life a delicious holiday gift!

So, whether you are a foodie, know a cheese lover or just want to gift someone a unique and tasty treat, there is definitely something for everyone at Sweet Grass Dairy and their Cheese Shop.

Make sure to check out this episode of Sweet Tea & History to learn more about Thomasville’s cheesiest local business.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.