Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Sweet Tea & History: Thomasville’s cheesiest treasure

By Krista Monk
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re a foodie like myself, then you may genuinely appreciate that I saved this episode for the season finale of Sweet Tea & History.

Farm-to-table really rose in popularity some years ago and one factory and restauranteur has taken that concept to heart.

Jessica Little is a co-owner of Sweet Grass Dairy in Thomasville. It’s a cheese manufacturing facility that produces some delicious, award-winning cheeses right here in South Georgia. And she and her husband have quite literally brought the farm to the table since they get the milk to make the cheese from Jessica’s parents who are dairy farmers. And if you’re wondering what makes their cheese different from others... well, just ask Jessica’s husband, Jeremy Little, who developed some of the most memorable, not to mention award-winning, flavors behind my favorite cheeses of theirs, including their Asher Blue. But Jessica goes into more detail about that in this week’s episode.

But it doesn’t stop there. Sweet Grass Dairy also has a restaurant in the heart of the Rose City and it’s called... The Cheese Shop.

Sweet Grass Dairy
Sweet Grass Dairy Cheese Shop: The cheesiest place to eat in Thomasville
Find the perfect Sweet Grass Dairy cheese for you
Get Sweet Grass Dairy cheese delivered to your door
Get to know more about the Sweet Grass Dairy industry

And while yes, the restaurant specializes in dishes involving cheese, there’s a lot more going on there.

After my interview with Jessica, I went to The Cheese Shop to get a taste of what this Thomasville business has to offer. And I wasn’t disappointed.

Caption

The only way I can think to describe the food is deliciously delectable and absolutely mouth-watering... and of course, so cheesy! Which is exactly how I like it.

From their Taste of Thomasville cheese board to their Charred Brussels and Spinach Dip, and my absolute favorite, the “Cheese Shop” Burgers with the Pimento Cheese and Bourbon Bacon Jam, there is delight in every bite. And definitely enough food to send you into a blissful food nap.

And on your way out of the restaurant, you can stop by the shop and pick up some cheese or even the jams and other tasty treats they use to make their food. Which means you can bring a tasty treat home to share with friends and family or keep hidden for yourself. You could also give the foodie in your life a delicious holiday gift!

So, whether you are a foodie, know a cheese lover or just want to gift someone a unique and tasty treat, there is definitely something for everyone at Sweet Grass Dairy and their Cheese Shop.

Make sure to check out this episode of Sweet Tea & History to learn more about Thomasville’s cheesiest local business.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee Co. officials concern about vaping in schools
Lee Co. school officials concerned about increased use of Delta-8 among students
Run-off elections take place Tuesday in several South Georgia counties.
Unofficial results coming in for Tuesday runoff elections across SWGA
During the search, over four pounds of cocaine and over 2 ounces of heroin were seized. Over...
Man arrested in Albany drug bust
Fatal wreck
Fatal Thanksgiving Colquitt Co. crash under investigation
Curtis Dwayne Watson, 60, was charged with sexual exploitation of children on Nov. 23.
Man arrested in Berrien Co. child porn incident

Latest News

Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Asian shares mixed after omicron worries rattle Wall Street
Run-off elections take place Tuesday in several South Georgia counties.
Unofficial results coming in for Tuesday runoff elections across SWGA
WALB
Salvation Army seeing shortage of bell ringers
Wild Adventures is gearing up for Christmas season.
Wild Adventures kicks off Christmas season, park wraps up 25th anniversary