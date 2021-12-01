Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Stacey Abrams announces campaign for governor in Ga.’s 2022 election

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, file photo, Stacey Abrams speaks to Biden supporters as...
FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, file photo, Stacey Abrams speaks to Biden supporters as they wait for former President Barack Obama to arrive and speak at a campaign rally for Biden at Turner Field in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Paige Phillips
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGIA (WTOC) - Democrat Stacey Abrams announced Wednesday she will be running for governor in Georgia’s 2022 election.

Abrams released a video announcement, which you can see in the tweet below.

“Opportunity and success in Georgia shouldn’t be determined by your zip code, background or access to power,” Abrams said. “For the past four years, when the hardest times hit us all, I’ve worked to do my part to help families make it through. My job has been to just put my head down and keep working — toward One Georgia.”

This is not Abrams first time running for governor in Georgia. She ran against Governor Brian Kemp in 2018.

Governor Kemp, a Republican, has already announced he will be running for re-election in 2022. Governor Kemp made statements in a series of tweets on his Twitter on Wednesday after Abrams made her announcement.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee County
Lee Co. school officials concerned about increased use of Delta-8 among students
Run-off elections take place Tuesday in several South Georgia counties.
Unofficial results coming in for Tuesday runoff elections across SWGA
During the search, over four pounds of cocaine and over 2 ounces of heroin were seized. Over...
Man arrested in Albany drug bust
Fatal wreck
Fatal Thanksgiving Colquitt Co. crash under investigation
Curtis Dwayne Watson, 60, was charged with sexual exploitation of children on Nov. 23.
Man arrested in Berrien Co. child porn incident

Latest News

Valdosta, Lowndes gear up to kick off holiday season.
Valdosta, Lowndes Co. come together to kick off downtown holiday season
WALB
Days of Giving sponsor Pro Outdoor talks importance of food drive
WALB
Days of Giving going strong early Wednesday afternoon
Lee County
Lee Co. school officials concerned about increased use of Delta-8 among students