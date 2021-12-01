Stacey Abrams announces campaign for governor in Ga.’s 2022 election

GEORGIA (WTOC) - Democrat Stacey Abrams announced Wednesday she will be running for governor in Georgia’s 2022 election.

Abrams released a video announcement, which you can see in the tweet below.

I’m running for Governor because opportunity in our state shouldn’t be determined by zip code, background or access to power. #gapol



Be a founding donor to my campaign:https://t.co/gk2lmBINfW pic.twitter.com/z14wUlo8ls — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) December 1, 2021

“Opportunity and success in Georgia shouldn’t be determined by your zip code, background or access to power,” Abrams said. “For the past four years, when the hardest times hit us all, I’ve worked to do my part to help families make it through. My job has been to just put my head down and keep working — toward One Georgia.”

This is not Abrams first time running for governor in Georgia. She ran against Governor Brian Kemp in 2018.

Governor Kemp, a Republican, has already announced he will be running for re-election in 2022. Governor Kemp made statements in a series of tweets on his Twitter on Wednesday after Abrams made her announcement.

With Stacey Abrams in control, Georgia would have shut down, students would have been barred from their classrooms, and woke politics would be the law of the land and the lesson plan in our schools. — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) December 1, 2021

