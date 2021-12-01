‘Operation Santa Paws’ is back Dec. 8

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Join WALB on Wednesday, Dec. 8, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Bush Animal Clinic on Dawson Road for Operation Santa Paws.

Help us stuff the truck provided by S&S Roofing with all things animal, which includes unopened bags and cans of dog and cat food, litter, beds and toys.

This event is always successful because of the community’s help, so let’s do it again to help keep the animals happy, healthy and fed this holiday season.

All the donations stay in the community at the Albany Humane Society.

The event is sponsored by Bush Animal Clinic, WALB and S&S Roofing.

