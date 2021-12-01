Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

‘Operation Santa Paws’ is back Dec. 8

Operation Santa Paws is Dec. 8 at Bush Animal Clinic.
Operation Santa Paws is Dec. 8 at Bush Animal Clinic.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Join WALB on Wednesday, Dec. 8, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Bush Animal Clinic on Dawson Road for Operation Santa Paws. 

Help us stuff the truck provided by S&S Roofing with all things animal, which includes unopened bags and cans of dog and cat food, litter, beds and toys.

This event is always successful because of the community’s help, so let’s do it again to help keep the animals happy, healthy and fed this holiday season.

All the donations stay in the community at the Albany Humane Society.

The event is sponsored by Bush Animal Clinic, WALB and S&S Roofing.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee Co. officials concern about vaping in schools
Lee Co. school officials concerned about increased use of Delta-8 among students
Run-off elections take place Tuesday in several South Georgia counties.
Unofficial results coming in for Tuesday runoff elections across SWGA
During the search, over four pounds of cocaine and over 2 ounces of heroin were seized. Over...
Man arrested in Albany drug bust
Fatal wreck
Fatal Thanksgiving Colquitt Co. crash under investigation
Curtis Dwayne Watson, 60, was charged with sexual exploitation of children on Nov. 23.
Man arrested in Berrien Co. child porn incident

Latest News

WALB
Days of Giving: Frank Sheppard, Feeding the Valley CEO and president
Thieves stole the catalytic converters from five of their trucks, hindering the operation of...
Theft at Albany Boys & Girls Club shutters bus operations
WALB
Wild Adventures kicks off Christmas season
WALB
Albany Museum of Art needs help with downtown mural