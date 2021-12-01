Ask the Expert
City Council member Andre Dickens wins Atlanta mayor’s race

Atlanta mayoral runoff candidate Andre Dickens gives his victory speech Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021,...
Atlanta mayoral runoff candidate Andre Dickens gives his victory speech Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Atlanta. Dickens, a city council member, won the runoff, riding a surge of support that powered him past the council’s current president, Felicia Moore, after finishing second to her in November. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)(Ben Gray | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:20 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) - City Council member Andre Dickens has won the runoff to become Atlanta’s next mayor.

Dickens on Tuesday powered past current City Council President Felicia Moore, who had been the leading vote-getter in the first round of voting on Nov. 2. Dickens had narrowly edged out former Mayor Kasim Reed to win a spot in the runoff. But Dickens picked up a host of endorsements since then, including that of outgoing Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Dickens argued Moore was too critical and too much of a lone wolf in her long tenure on the council. By contrast, Dickens said he was well-rounded and ready to lead the city.

