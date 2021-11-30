Wild Adventures kicks off Christmas season, park wraps up 25th anniversary

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The spirit of the holidays is coming alive as Wild Adventures Theme Park kicks off its Christmas season.

This season wraps up the park’s 25th anniversary.

Something new visitors can expect this year is the Glimmering Lights trail. (Wild Adventures)

It’s a journey through the wild, under glimmering lights.

As you walk through the Alapaha trail, a boardwalk through a swamp, you can explore exhibits of wildlife while getting the Christmas feel with lights and displays.

Park Spokesperson Adam Floyd said this is one of the park’s favorite times of the year and is excited to see families from across the region visit.

“One of our main goals with Wild Adventures Christmas and our new Halloween event that we kicked off last month is to bring visitors into the Valdosta, Lowndes County area throughout the entire year. Not just during spring break or summer when people visit the water park, but come to see us during Great Pumpkin Luminights in October and come back during Christmas, as well to keep this area as a tourist destination throughout the year,” said Floyd.

More than one million lights will be twinkling throughout the park.

Back this year is a 5-story animated Christmas tree, the tallest in South Georgia.

A winter wonderland experience through their Snowflake Tunnel.

You may recall last year their COVID-safe Santa. He is back as well. There will be brunch with Santa and cookie decorating with Mrs. Claus.

Wild Adventures is looking forward to wrapping up its 25th anniversary strong.

“In 2019, Wild Adventures wrapped up their biggest year ever. As far as attendance goes, Wild Adventures has never had a year as good as 2019 but then, of course, we had 2020. Not a great year for anybody. So this year, we’re seeing it as a rebuilding year and we’ve met all of our goals. We exceeded in some areas and what’s been really cool is to see people who are excited to come back to Wild Adventures and enjoy this fun time with their family again,” said Floyd.

The park opens on Dec. 4 and then on selected dates through Jan. 2.

