Want to give a toy to a kid in need in SWGA? Here’s how.

There are several toy drives across Southwest Georgia.
There are several toy drives across Southwest Georgia.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As the holidays are quickly approaching, there are several ways to give toys to kids in need this holiday season.

There are several toy drives across Southwest Georgia.

Albany

The Toys for Tots toy donation drive has kicked off.

To find drop-off locations, click here.

Americus

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community and employees to donate a toy or gift to help families in need. The drop-off box will be at the Law Enforcement Center on McMath Mill Road. Items will be collected until Dec. 17.

Bainbridge

Bainbridge Public Safety is hosting a toy drive. Donations can be dropped off at Bainbridge Public Safety headquarters, 510 E. Louise Street, Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Donations will be accepted through Dec. 15.

Sylvester

Worth County Elementary School is hosting a toy drive. Donations can be dropped off at the elementary school, 1304 N Isabella St., starting Dec. 6 until Dec. 17.

If you know of a toy drive in your area, send the information here.

