Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Salvation Army experiences bell ringer shortage, seeks community help

The Salvation Army is seeing a shortage of bell ringers this year.
The Salvation Army is seeing a shortage of bell ringers this year.(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - This holiday season, the Salvation Army is facing a labor challenge.

They’re short on paid bell ringers and volunteers.

The annual Red Kettle Campaign is essential for the organization, helping them fulfill its mission.

The annual Red Kettle Campaign is essential for the Salvation Army, helping fulfill its mission.
The annual Red Kettle Campaign is essential for the Salvation Army, helping fulfill its mission.(WALB)

With fewer volunteers and paid workers, this may impact their campaign with a lack of presence in the community.

The annual fundraiser is the biggest and the donations are meant to help the organization throughout the year.

“It’s so important because when we fall short, that means we can’t do as much. We’ve been really creative and very resourceful and that helped us a lot last year. Last year, we did fall short by $20,000 but we did make up the difference through other means. So it does make a huge impact,” said Commanding Officer Cpt. Chris Thomas.

Helping with shelter, food and emergency needs, these donations are crucial.

It helps the organization remain operative and help those who need it most in the community.

If you would like to help or volunteer, click here.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal wreck
Fatal Thanksgiving Colquitt Co. crash under investigation
Lee Co. officials concern about vaping in schools
Lee Co. school officials concerned about increased use of Delta-8 among students
Kendrick Mitchell turned himself on Sunday.
Update: 17-year-old Valdosta murder suspect turns himself in
Curtis Dwayne Watson, 60, was charged with sexual exploitation of children on Nov. 23.
Man arrested in Berrien Co. child porn incident
Ryan Duke in Irwin County Superior Court in this file photo. Duke was arrested in 2017 in...
Jury selection in Ryan Duke trial to begin in May 2022

Latest News

Wild Adventures is gearing up for Christmas season.
Wild Adventures kicks off Christmas season, park wraps up 25th anniversary
Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Stocks sink as omicron, rate worries rattle Wall Street
Baker County
Fire in Baker Co. intentionally set
The Albany Art Museum is calling for artists from all over to make their mark on the museum’s...
Albany Museum Of Art needs your help with downtown mural