Salvation Army experiences bell ringer shortage, seeks community help

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - This holiday season, the Salvation Army is facing a labor challenge.

They’re short on paid bell ringers and volunteers.

The annual Red Kettle Campaign is essential for the organization, helping them fulfill its mission.

With fewer volunteers and paid workers, this may impact their campaign with a lack of presence in the community.

The annual fundraiser is the biggest and the donations are meant to help the organization throughout the year.

“It’s so important because when we fall short, that means we can’t do as much. We’ve been really creative and very resourceful and that helped us a lot last year. Last year, we did fall short by $20,000 but we did make up the difference through other means. So it does make a huge impact,” said Commanding Officer Cpt. Chris Thomas.

Helping with shelter, food and emergency needs, these donations are crucial.

It helps the organization remain operative and help those who need it most in the community.

If you would like to help or volunteer, click here.

