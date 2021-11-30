Man arrested in Albany drug bust

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was charged in connection to a drug bust at an Albany hotel, according to the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit.

Charles Lawson, 46, was charged with trafficking cocaine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The drug unit said a search warrant was executed at the EconoLodge on Dawson Road on Monday.

During the search, over four pounds of cocaine and over two ounces of heroin were seized. Over $49,000, an AK-47 assault rifle and a 9mm handgun were also seized.

