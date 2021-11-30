Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Man accused of using COVID relief funds on Lamborghini, luxury items sentenced to prison

FILE - A Houston man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison after he was accused...
FILE - A Houston man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison after he was accused of using federal COVID-19 relief funding on a Lamborghini, a Rolex watch and trips to strip clubs.(AP Photo/Andy Wong)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison after he was accused of using federal COVID-19 relief funding on a Lamborghini, a Rolex watch and trips to strip clubs.

Lee Price III was sentenced Monday to 110 months in prison. Price pleaded guilty in September to wire fraud and money laundering.

His lawyer Tom Berg says in an email that Price “hopes that others will learn from his reckoning that there is no easy money.”

Prosecutors accused Price of fraudulently using more than $1.6 million in funding from the Paycheck Protection Program, which gave low-interest loans to small businesses struggling during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal wreck
Fatal Thanksgiving Colquitt Co. crash under investigation
Lee Co. officials concern about vaping in schools
Lee Co. school officials concerned about increased use of Delta-8 among students
Kendrick Mitchell turned himself on Sunday.
Update: 17-year-old Valdosta murder suspect turns himself in
Curtis Dwayne Watson, 60, was charged with sexual exploitation of children on Nov. 23.
Man arrested in Berrien Co. child porn incident
Ryan Duke in Irwin County Superior Court in this file photo. Duke was arrested in 2017 in...
Jury selection in Ryan Duke trial to begin in May 2022

Latest News

FILE - In this May 20, 2016 file photo, actor and singer Jussie Smollett attends the "Empire"...
Detective: Brothers recounted how Jussie Smollet staged hoax
It is now deemed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization and Americans are...
Omicron variant may have reached Europe earlier than thought
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
LIVE: 3 students killed, 6 people injured in Michigan high school shooting, officials say
FILE - Ghislaine Maxwell attends a press conference at the United Nations headquarters, June...
1st of 4 accusers takes stand at Ghislaine Maxwell trial
There are several toy drives across Southwest Georgia.
Want to give a toy to a kid in need in SWGA? Here’s how.