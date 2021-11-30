Lee Co. school officials concerned about increased use of Delta-8 among students

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - In a public service announcement, Lee County school officials took to YouTube to express their concerns about students using Delta-8, which is also known as “synthetic marijuana.”

In the video, Assistant Superintendent Kevin Dowling said they have seen a “severe uptick” in the use of Delta-8 among students. He expressed they were concerned for students, faculty, staff and the Lee County community.

Lt. Jason Anthony, school resource officer for Lee County High School, said Delta-8 is easy to get in stores because it’s made from a form of hemp.

“Even though it’s made from a cannabis plant and it has a level of THC in it, 0.3% of THC in it, hemp is legal by federal government regulations. So stores can sell hemp, or Delta-8, because it’s made from hemp and that’s what makes it legal,” said Lt. Anthony.

Anthony also added legislatures are working diligently on how to regulate the drug. He said reports from the FDA and CDC say people who take the drug have had “close to death experiences.”

Delta-8 is a psychedelic drug. Students that have used the drug have experienced hallucinations, panic attacks, nausea, vomiting, passing out and increased heart rate, according to Shannon Weeks, school nursing coordinator for the Lee County School System.

Weeks also said they’ve even had to take some students to Phoebe for medical care.

Dowling referred to the Student Code of Conduct which states the use and possession of drugs and vaping products as a Class III disciplinary offense and students could be referred to a tribunal after the first offense.

Read the full Lee County Student Code of Conduct below:

The CDC has also issued a Health Alert Network Health Advisory for the increased availability of cannabis products containing Delta-8.

