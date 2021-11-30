Holiday chill relaxes through the week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tranquil weather has extended into the new work week. Tons of sunshine and pleasantly cool 60s Monday afternoon. Tonight temperatures tumble to and slightly below freezing. A Freeze Warning and a Frost Advisory will be in effect from midnight to 8am Tuesday morning. Remember to protect people, plants and your pets. Make sure they are warm.

Following tonight’s chilly temperatures a warming trend gets underway. Look for near to above average readings with highs in the 70s and lows upper 40s low 50s. Next chance of rain late Sunday into early Monday.

