First Alert Weather

Warming this work week
By Chris Zelman
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Freezing to fine with seasonable sunshine. A cold start Wednesday in the upper 30s and then warming continues. Highs soar to near 80 degrees by the end of the week and to start the weekend. A weak front arrives Saturday PM knocking temps down about 5 degrees. Another weak front arrives Monday AM. It brings a slight rain chances and turns us more seasonable.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

