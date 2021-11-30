Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Fire in Baker Co. intentionally set

Baker County
Baker County(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - A cotton harvest fire in Baker County was determined that it was set intentionally, according to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King.

The fire happened on Pretoria Road shortly after 5 p.m. on Nov. 25.

Thirty-six cotton bales were fully engulfed in flames.

“The harvest was a product of K and K Farms and was estimated to be a $90,000 loss,” said King. “Investigators examined the scene and determined the fire was intentionally set.”

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call (1-800) 282-5804.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal wreck
Fatal Thanksgiving Colquitt Co. crash under investigation
Lee Co. officials concern about vaping in schools
Lee Co. school officials concerned about increased use of Delta-8 among students
Kendrick Mitchell turned himself on Sunday.
Update: 17-year-old Valdosta murder suspect turns himself in
Curtis Dwayne Watson, 60, was charged with sexual exploitation of children on Nov. 23.
Man arrested in Berrien Co. child porn incident
Ryan Duke in Irwin County Superior Court in this file photo. Duke was arrested in 2017 in...
Jury selection in Ryan Duke trial to begin in May 2022

Latest News

The Salvation Army is seeing a shortage of bell ringers this year.
Salvation Army experiences bell ringer shortage, seeks community help
Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Stocks sink as omicron, rate worries rattle Wall Street
The Albany Art Museum is calling for artists from all over to make their mark on the museum’s...
Albany Museum Of Art needs your help with downtown mural
There are several toy drives across Southwest Georgia.
Want to give a toy to a kid in need in SWGA? Here’s how.