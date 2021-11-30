Fire in Baker Co. intentionally set

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - A cotton harvest fire in Baker County was determined that it was set intentionally, according to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King.

The fire happened on Pretoria Road shortly after 5 p.m. on Nov. 25.

Thirty-six cotton bales were fully engulfed in flames.

“The harvest was a product of K and K Farms and was estimated to be a $90,000 loss,” said King. “Investigators examined the scene and determined the fire was intentionally set.”

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call (1-800) 282-5804.

