Fire in Baker Co. intentionally set
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - A cotton harvest fire in Baker County was determined that it was set intentionally, according to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King.
The fire happened on Pretoria Road shortly after 5 p.m. on Nov. 25.
Thirty-six cotton bales were fully engulfed in flames.
“The harvest was a product of K and K Farms and was estimated to be a $90,000 loss,” said King. “Investigators examined the scene and determined the fire was intentionally set.”
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to call (1-800) 282-5804.
