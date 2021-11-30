Ask the Expert
Editorial: Help us give back this holiday season

An editorial by Bruce Austin, WALB general manager and vice president.
By Bruce Austin and Frank Sheppard
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Each year, I am humbled by the outpouring of generosity from our viewers during our holiday food drive.

Thanks to you, thousands of families in Southwest Georgia were feed.  In Dougherty and surrounding counties, one in three residents are “food insecure” as we call it, many times not knowing where the next meal is coming from for them and their families.

Here's what you donate for WALB's Days of Giving

The stress and strain of the economy and the virus have placed a toll on families in Southwest Georgia during the holidays on food-insecure families. Especially as children are out of school and do not have access to school breakfast and lunch.

But you can help us make this holiday season a little brighter for our neighbors in need.

WALB is partnering with Feeding the Valley Food Bank for our annual food drive this week Dec. 1-2.  Here at WALB, you can drop off donations of nonperishable items during regular business hours.

Canned items such as meats, fish, vegetables and soups are always needed.  Boxed items such as cereals, oatmeal, grits and pasta as well.

Thank you to WALB and to the caring citizens of South Georgia for helping us with this food drive and making the holiday season a little better for those less fortunate around us.

