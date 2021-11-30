Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Albany’s Toys for Tots kicks off

Toys for Tots pinpoint drop off locations for donation
Toys for Tots pinpoint drop off locations for donation(WALB)
By Nathalie Moreau
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Toys for Tots is collecting toys for children in need.

The Marine Corps Logistics Base is spearheading the project once again.

Toys for Tots is collecting donations at the distribution center in downtown Albany.

Petty Officer Alexander Collins is the event coordinator.

“You can come and donate at various stores, most notably of which is Belk at the mall, at every entrance to Belk has a box. Anybody who wants to donate toys even after the boxes have been collected, they can contact me directly at (229) 329-2717,” said Alexander.

If you want to give back, the last day is Dec. 17.

For more information, call (229) 329-2717 or email here.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal wreck
Fatal Thanksgiving Colquitt Co. crash under investigation
Lee Co. officials concern about vaping in schools
Lee Co. school officials concerned about increased use of Delta-8 among students
Kendrick Mitchell turned himself on Sunday.
Update: 17-year-old Valdosta murder suspect turns himself in
Curtis Dwayne Watson, 60, was charged with sexual exploitation of children on Nov. 23.
Man arrested in Berrien Co. child porn incident
Ryan Duke in Irwin County Superior Court in this file photo. Duke was arrested in 2017 in...
Jury selection in Ryan Duke trial to begin in May 2022

Latest News

There are several toy drives across Southwest Georgia.
Want to give a toy to a kid in need in SWGA? Here’s how.
An editorial by Bruce Austin, WALB general manager and vice president.
Editorial: Help us give back this holiday season
Danimer Scientific building new facility.
Danimer Scientific breaks ground, new facility will create biodegradable material
Lee Co. officials concern about vaping in schools
Lee Co. school officials concerned about increased use of Delta-8 among students