Albany’s Toys for Tots kicks off

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Toys for Tots is collecting toys for children in need.

The Marine Corps Logistics Base is spearheading the project once again.

Toys for Tots is collecting donations at the distribution center in downtown Albany.

Petty Officer Alexander Collins is the event coordinator.

“You can come and donate at various stores, most notably of which is Belk at the mall, at every entrance to Belk has a box. Anybody who wants to donate toys even after the boxes have been collected, they can contact me directly at (229) 329-2717,” said Alexander.

If you want to give back, the last day is Dec. 17.

For more information, call (229) 329-2717 or email here.

