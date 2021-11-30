Ask the Expert
Albany Museum Of Art needs your help with downtown mural

The Albany Art Museum is calling for artists from all over to make their mark on the museum’s...
The mural will be on a wall like the one above in downtown Albany.(WALB)
By Molly Godley
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Art Museum (AMA) is calling for artists from all over to make their mark on the museum’s new home in downtown Albany.

AMA Executive Director Andy Wulf said they are about three to five years out until the finished product. Until then, they wanted to bring beauty and art to the walls at the new location.

After an old dance studio was torn down, gray cinder block walls and empty space are all that’s left.

Wulf said they’re hoping their call for artists to paint and design a mural will help improve the downtown area.

“I think we should beautify the city even as we’re in construction,” said Wulf.

Artists who are interested must submit a portfolio with their designs. The museum is opening this to up to local and national artists.

“You never know where the next great artists are going to come from so it struck us as why not? Why don’t we just see what happens,” said Wulf.

He said they don’t have a specific theme in mind, but they want it to represent the community or positive imagery.

After the artists submit their portfolios, a team of jurors decides who gets to take on the project.

″We’ll decide which artists have emerged as the artists for the job. We want this to be something that improves the downtown landscape,” said Wulf.

The artist who is chosen gets $5,000 to help with supplies and materials.

The teams of jurors will make a decision on Friday, Dec. 17. The project is expected to be completed by March.

The deadline to submit a portfolio is Dec. 3 at noon. Submissions of proposed designs should be emailed to entries@albanymuseum.com.

