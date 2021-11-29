Warmup For The Workweek

It’s the end of the extended holiday week and we are welcoming in a mild, warming pattern.

Lows at the bus stop will be in the mid to upper 30s with clear skies. Highs will be similar to today, but there won’t be any clouds to speak of. Upper 50s to lower 60s across south Georgia.

Tuesday’s lows will be like Monday. Calm winds will cause temperatures to try to near freezing, but most will stay above 32.

In the afternoon skies will continue to stay clear. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

On Wednesday, temperatures will be at season average. Some localities might top 70 degrees in the afternoon.

Towards the surface the air will remain extremely dry so temperatures will likely still start in the 30s. This is the first day of December which marks the end of hurricane season and the end of the driest month in Albany since records were taken.

Towards the weekend, highs will try to get to 80 degrees and clouds will become more abundant. It won’t be until next week where we see the next significant chance for rain or a cool down.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.