Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

WALB wants to see your Christmas decorations

WALB wants to see your Christmas lights.
WALB wants to see your Christmas lights.(WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thanksgiving is over which means it’s officially time to bring out the Christmas decorations.

For those that go above and beyond to show your Christmas spirit, we want to see.

Do you have the best Christmas lights on your street? How did you decorate your tree this year?

WALB wants to see your beautiful Christmas decorations. They could end up on our news broadcasts!

Enter your photos here.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dougherty County Sheriff's office and Albany Police are prepping their next generation of...
Albany’s first-ever cadet program could be a pathway into law enforcement
Christian Singer raises funds to build a house in Haiti
Christian singer raises funds to build a house in Haiti
Georgia Bureau of Investigation
Investigators seeking answers after 3 bodies found in Screven County
New Jersey authorities are investigating a gruesome incident that allegedly involved a father...
Man accused of killing daughter, injuring wife with baseball bat is found dead in N.J.
Stephanie Crone-Overholts was reported missing in Erie, Pennsylvania, by her mother.
Woman’s body parts found in Florida bay; man charged with murder

Latest News

The Dougherty County Sheriff's office and Albany Police are prepping their next generation of...
Albany’s first-ever cadet program could be a pathway into law enforcement
Salvation Army toy drive
Salvation Army of Valdosta brings changes to annual toy drive
Christian Singer raises funds to build a house in Haiti
Christian singer raises funds to build a house in Haiti
Valdosta Mall gears up for Black Friday.
Valdosta Mall and police department gear up for Black Friday