WALB, Feeding the Valley food drive back this Wednesday, Thursday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB is teaming up with Feeding the Valley Food Bank to host a food drive.

On Wednesday and Thursday, you’ll be able to drop off canned and boxed goods to help those in need.

The food drive will be at the WALB station, 1709 Stuart Avenue.

Feeding the Valley Food Bank President and CEO Frank Sheppard said this time of year is when they start seeing low inventory for canned goods.

″One of the things that we’re finding during COVID-19 in the supply chain is the key items, canned goods are very scarce and difficult to get,” said Sheppard.

He said at the peak of COVID-19, they saw a 53% increase in the amount of food they were distributing.

That number has since dropped but still sits at 35%. Sheppard said they’re not expecting that need to go away any time soon.

“That number is going to be sustained at a higher level for some time to come because people are working through the financial effects of the pandemic on them. Some are dealing with foreclosure, evicitions, utilities disconnections,” Sheppard said.

Feeding the Valley Food Bank President and CEO Frank Sheppard said this time of year is when they start seeing low inventory for canned goods. (WALB)

Sheppard said that’s why drives like these are so important. Each year, they have around 150 drives.

Sheppard said this has been one of the most successful ones.

″I think it shows it’s a very tight-knit community around the Albany area that wants to help those in need,” said Sheppard.

At last year’s drive, they got around $8,000 in financial donations and around 13,000 pounds of food.

“Every dollar donated provides six meals in our kids program. (That) 13,000 pounds of food provides another 10,000 meals. I’ve never seen one that does this well anywhere in the area we serve,” said Sheppard.

Feeding the Valley Food Bank serves 18 counties.

The food that will be collected Wednesday and Thursday will go back to the Albany area. Serving people in Albany, and Dougherty County, along with Terrel and Calhoun counties.

“We appreciated folks coming out and supporting us. There are a lot of people in need, and we want to make sure those people — adults, seniors and children — get the nutrition they need,” said Sheppard.

You’ll be able to drop off donations starting at 6 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. The last day for donations is Thursday. If you can’t make it in person, you can donate online.

Avoid products in glass. Items to donate:

Peanut Butter

Jelly or Jam

Tuna Fish

Canned Fruit

Canned Vegetables

Canned Meats

Dry/Powdered Milk

Evaporated Milk

Pasta

Canned Soup

Rice

Crackers

Cereal

Oatmeal

Dry or Canned Beans

Macaroni & Cheese

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.