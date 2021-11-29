Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

WALB, Feeding the Valley food drive back this Wednesday, Thursday

WALB is teaming up with Feeding the Valley Food Bank to host the food drive.
WALB is teaming up with Feeding the Valley Food Bank to host the food drive.(WALB)
By Molly Godley
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB is teaming up with Feeding the Valley Food Bank to host a food drive.

On Wednesday and Thursday, you’ll be able to drop off canned and boxed goods to help those in need.

The food drive will be at the WALB station, 1709 Stuart Avenue.

Feeding the Valley Food Bank President and CEO Frank Sheppard said this time of year is when they start seeing low inventory for canned goods.

″One of the things that we’re finding during COVID-19 in the supply chain is the key items, canned goods are very scarce and difficult to get,” said Sheppard.

He said at the peak of COVID-19, they saw a 53% increase in the amount of food they were distributing.

That number has since dropped but still sits at 35%. Sheppard said they’re not expecting that need to go away any time soon.

“That number is going to be sustained at a higher level for some time to come because people are working through the financial effects of the pandemic on them. Some are dealing with foreclosure, evicitions, utilities disconnections,” Sheppard said.

Feeding the Valley Food Bank President and CEO Frank Sheppard said this time of year is when...
Feeding the Valley Food Bank President and CEO Frank Sheppard said this time of year is when they start seeing low inventory for canned goods.(WALB)

Sheppard said that’s why drives like these are so important. Each year, they have around 150 drives.

Sheppard said this has been one of the most successful ones.

″I think it shows it’s a very tight-knit community around the Albany area that wants to help those in need,” said Sheppard.

At last year’s drive, they got around $8,000 in financial donations and around 13,000 pounds of food.

“Every dollar donated provides six meals in our kids program. (That) 13,000 pounds of food provides another 10,000 meals. I’ve never seen one that does this well anywhere in the area we serve,” said Sheppard.

Feeding the Valley Food Bank serves 18 counties.

The food that will be collected Wednesday and Thursday will go back to the Albany area. Serving people in Albany, and Dougherty County, along with Terrel and Calhoun counties.

“We appreciated folks coming out and supporting us. There are a lot of people in need, and we want to make sure those people — adults, seniors and children — get the nutrition they need,” said Sheppard.

You’ll be able to drop off donations starting at 6 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. The last day for donations is Thursday. If you can’t make it in person, you can donate online.

Avoid products in glass. Items to donate:

  • Peanut Butter
  • Jelly or Jam
  • Tuna Fish
  • Canned Fruit
  • Canned Vegetables
  • Canned Meats
  • Dry/Powdered Milk
  • Evaporated Milk
  • Pasta
  • Canned Soup
  • Rice
  • Crackers
  • Cereal
  • Oatmeal
  • Dry or Canned Beans
  • Macaroni & Cheese

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendrick Mitchell turned himself on Sunday.
Update: 17-year-old Valdosta murder suspect turns himself in
The Dougherty County Sheriff's office and Albany Police are prepping their next generation of...
Albany’s first-ever cadet program could be a pathway into law enforcement
Christian Singer raises funds to build a house in Haiti
Christian singer raises funds to build a house in Haiti
Georgia Bureau of Investigation
Investigators seeking answers after 3 bodies found in Screven County
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 15: Vote for Play of the Week, get final scores

Latest News

Ryan Duke in Irwin County Superior Court in this file photo. Duke was arrested in 2017 in...
Jury selection in Ryan Duke trial to begin in May 2022
Curtis Dwayne Watson, 60, was charged with sexual exploitation of children on Nov. 23.
Man arrested in Berrien Co. child porn incident
Fatal wreck
Fatal Thanksgiving Colquitt Co. crash under investigation
Kendrick Mitchell turned himself on Sunday.
Update: 17-year-old Valdosta murder suspect turns himself in